Activists gather for a protest in opposition to the inter-Korea summit, at Imjingak Park in Paju, South Korea, Apr. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

A group of South Koreans on Friday staged a protest against the historic summit in which leaders of North and South Korea met to discuss the possible denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

About 25 people gathered at Imjingak Park in Paju, which lies nine kilometers southeast of the meeting locale of Panmunjom, and waved banners criticizing North Korea's nuclear weapons program and the summit, an epa journalist reports.