Panamanian Police Officers guard a market during the second day of a general protest and strike in Colon, Panama, March 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/BIENVENIDO VELASCO

A group of people participate in protests during the second day of a general protest and strike in Colon, Panama, March 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/BIENVENIDO VELASCO

Panamanian Police Officers patrol a street during the second day of a general protest and strike in Colon, Panama, March 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/BIENVENIDO VELASCO

Groups of protesters took to the streets on Wednesday in the Panamanian coastal city of Colon, the second day of a general strike called by local civic organizations to demand improvement in basic services and infrastructure.

On a tour of the area, EFE observed the presence of groups of peaceful demonstrators on the downtown street corners, where almost all the shops and businesses are closed with the exception of several bakeries.