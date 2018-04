Protesters with placards gather at the US Supreme Court in Washington, DC, United States, April 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/Astrid Riecken

Dozens of protesters gathered Wednesday at the US Supreme Court carrying placards and shouting slogans to urge the Court to strike down President Donald Trump's ban on refugees and travelers from several mostly Muslim countries.

Protester Liz Hayes told EFE that she was participating in the demonstration because she thought the ban was unconstitutional and un-American, as the United States is a country founded on the principle of religious freedom.