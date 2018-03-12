Tens of thousands of Indian farmers have marched on Mumbai calling on the local government in Maharashtra state to fulfill its pledges on agriculture benefits and loans, epa reported Monday.
The so-called Long March, organized by AIKS _ the peasants' front of the Communist Party of India _ saw some 30,000 protesters embark on foot from Nasilk to Mumbai, a 200 kilometers (124 miles) journey that took five days and culminated with a mass gathering at Azad Maidan, a large recreational area in the south of the city.