Argentine small farmers and members of social organizations gathered in Buenos Aires on 31 May 2022 and held a new "verdurazo" outside Congress, selling produce at steep discounts as part of a protest to demand legislative action to improve their living and working conditions. EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Small producers sell their greens in front of the Argentinean Congress as protest

Argentine small farmers and members of social organizations gathered here Tuesday and held a new "verdurazo" outside Congress, selling produce at steep discounts as part of a protest to demand legislative action to improve their living and working conditions.

Dozens of people sold fruit, vegetables and other products from different regional economies under the banner "We're Not the Problem. We're Part of the Solution."