Members of the National Coordination of Education Workers (CNTE) block the entrance of the Chamber of Deputies building on March 20, 2019, in Mexico City, Mexico. EPA-EFE / Mario Guzman

The lower house of Mexico's Congress suspended a session scheduled for Wednesday after members of the militant CNTE teachers blocked the entrances to the chamber.

Lower house speaker Mario Delgado said on Twitter that the legislators were beginning to debate an education bill, but the session was suspended moments afterwards "because the necessary conditions did not exist."