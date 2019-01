Teachers affiliated with the CNTE union announced on Jan. 31, 2019, an end to their blocking of railways in the western Mexican state of Michoacan, Mexico, ending 24 days of protests. EPA-EFE/Luis Enrique Granados

Teachers affiliated with the CNTE union announced Thursday an end to their blocking of railways in the western Mexican state of Michoacan, ending 24 days of protests.

Union official Victor Zavala Hurtado informed the media that the CNTE would allow the passage of trains and enter into a dialogue with the government of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and the state government of Michoacan.