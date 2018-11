Hundreds of protesters on Friday blocked a group of women at an airport in southern India to prevent them from visiting a temple after a Supreme Court ruling allowed females of all age groups to visit the Hindu shrine.

The management of Sabarimala temple, devoted to the celibate god Ayyappa in Kerala province, has for centuries banned the entry of girls and women between the ages of 10 and 50 because they consider menstruating women to be impure.