Demonstrators burn the portrait of Military chief Min Aung Hlaing and traffic police uniform during an anti-military coup protest in Yangon, Myanmar, 03 July 2021. EPA-EFE/STRINGER

Thousands of people took to streets across Myanmar to protest the military coup and junta leader General Min Aung Hlaing, who turned 65 years old on Sunday.

In cities of eastern Kayah state, demonstrators carried out a mock funeral of the military leader with coffins and wreaths featuring his photo, with phrases such as "May you not rest in peace" and "May your birthday and deathday be the same," reported Khit Thit Media.