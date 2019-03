Algerian protesters chant slogans and sit in front of riot policemen during a protest against the fifth term of President Abdelaziz Bouteflika in Algiers, Algeria, Mar. 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED MESSARA

Algerian protesters chant slogans during a demonstration protest against the fifth term of President Abdelaziz Bouteflika in Algiers, Algeria, Mar. 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED MESSARA

Algerian riot policemen push back protesters during a demonstration against the fifth term of President Abdelaziz Bouteflika in Algiers, Algeria Mar. 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED MESSARA

Algerian protesters chant slogans during a protest against the fifth term of President Abdelaziz Bouteflika in Algiers, Algeria, Mar. 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED MESSARA

Tens of thousands of people took to the streets in Algeria on Friday to protest the incumbent president's intention to seek a fifth term in office.

For the second Friday in a row after the Islamic midday prayer, a mass protest took place in the Algerian capital of Algiers against the 81-year-old Abdelaziz Bouteflika's plans to run in the upcoming Apr. 18 general elections for another five-year term to extend his rule that began in 1999.