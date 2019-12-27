India National Congress party supporters and Indian Muslims hold placards and shout slogans during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC), in Bhopal, India, Dec.25, 2019. EFE-EPA/SANJEEV GUPTA

Artists paint during an event held to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), in Guwahati, India, Dec.25, 2019. EFE-EPA/STR

Activists of All Assam Students Union (AASU) and locals shout slogans during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Guwahati, India, Dec.26, 2019. EFE-EPA/STR

Thousands of people on Friday defied restrictions and took to the streets across India on the 19th day in a row against an amended law that excludes Muslims and fast-tracks citizenship for persecuted minorities from neighboring countries, sparking a wave of protests that has claimed at least 25 lives within the last three weeks.

The government had stepped up security in major cities and snapped mobile phone internet connectivity ahead of the protest marches planned across the country against the controversial law, largely seen as discriminatory toward Muslims.