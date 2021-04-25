More protests against the Myanmar military junta that overthrew a hugely popular democratically-elected government in a coup d'état in February were held in several cities across the country on Sunday.
Mandalay (Myanmar), 25/04/2021.- Demonstrators carry placards and a student union flag during an anti-military coup protest in Mandalay, Myanmar, 25 April 2021. The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) leaders called an end to the violence and the release of political prisoners during an emergency summit attended by Myanmar's Senior General Min Aung Hlaing held in Indonesia. (Protestas, Golpe de Estado, Birmania) EFE/EPA/STR
Mandalay (Myanmar), 25/04/2021.- Demonstrators carry placards during an anti-military coup protest in Mandalay, Myanmar, 25 April 2021. The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) leaders called an end to the violence and the release of political prisoners during an emergency summit attended by Myanmar's Senior General Min Aung Hlaing held in Indonesia. (Protestas, Golpe de Estado, Birmania) EFE/EPA/STR
Jakarta (Indonesia), 24/04/2021.- A handout photo made available by the Indonesian Presidential Palace shows Myanmar's Senior General Min Aung Hlaing (Bottom, R) and other the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) leaders attending the ASEAN leaders meeting at the ASEAN secretariat in Jakarta, Indonesia, 24 April 2021. ASEAN leaders met to discuss the Myanmar crisis. (Lanzamiento de disco, Birmania) EFE/EPA/LAILY RACHEV / INDONESIAN PRESIDENTIAL PALACE / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
