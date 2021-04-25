Mandalay (Myanmar), 25/04/2021.- Demonstrators carry placards and a student union flag during an anti-military coup protest in Mandalay, Myanmar, 25 April 2021. The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) leaders called an end to the violence and the release of political prisoners during an emergency summit attended by Myanmar's Senior General Min Aung Hlaing held in Indonesia. (Protestas, Golpe de Estado, Birmania) EFE/EPA/STR

Mandalay (Myanmar), 25/04/2021.- Demonstrators carry placards during an anti-military coup protest in Mandalay, Myanmar, 25 April 2021. The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) leaders called an end to the violence and the release of political prisoners during an emergency summit attended by Myanmar's Senior General Min Aung Hlaing held in Indonesia. (Protestas, Golpe de Estado, Birmania) EFE/EPA/STR