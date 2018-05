Senior separatist leader and cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq (C) along with is supporters march down a street during a protest in Srinagar, India, May 7, 2017. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

Senior separatist leader and cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq (C) is stopped by a police officer during a protest in Srinagar, India, May 7, 2017. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

Kashmiri children walk past an Indian paramilitary soldier standing guard during restriction in downtown area of Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, May 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

An Indian paramilitary stands guard during restriction in downtown area of Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, May 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

Indian Kashmir on Monday saw its third consecutive day of violent protests and arrests, as unrest and tensions in the disputed state continued to simmer.

Around 100 demonstrators were out in force despite bans on assembly and restrictions on movement after five insurgents and five civilians were killed and 50 people were injured in an army operation on Sunday.