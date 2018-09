Judge Brett Kavanaugh testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee in Washington on Sept. 4, 2018, at his confirmation hearing for a seat on the US Supreme Court. EFE-EPA/Andrew Harnik/POOL

Judge Brett Kavanaugh testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee in Washington on Sept. 4, 2018, at his confirmation hearing for a seat on the US Supreme Court. EFE-EPA/Doug Mills/POOL

Protesters gather outside the hearing venue for Judge Brett Kavanaugh's Senate confirmation hearing for a seat on the US Supreme Court on Sept. 4, 2018. EFE-EPA/TASOS KATOPODIS

Brett Kavanaugh, President Donald Trump's nominee for the vacant US Supreme Court seat, began his Senate confirmation hearings on Tuesday amid protests and demands that the proceedings be postponed.

Kavanaugh, 53, in his remarks to lawmakers on the Senate Judiciary Committee said that the high court "is the last line of defense for the separation of powers, and for the rights and liberties guaranteed by the Constitution."