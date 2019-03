People take to the streets of Caracas on March 31, 2019, to protest the continuing electricity supply problems, and the consequent problems getting potable water because there is no power to run the pumps. EFE-EPA/Rayner Peña

People protesting blackouts and water scarcity stopped a vehicle with water for a hospital in Caracas, Venezuela, on 31 March 2019. Some parts of the country have reported blackouts every day during the last week and some demonstrators reported they have gone a week without water service. EFE-EPA/ RAYNER PENA

Dina walks slowly down the middle of a street without vehicles banging on the back of a empty plastic container with a stick. She moves toward a crowd that has begun to gather a short distance ahead on the Plaza de Altamira in Caracas.

"I'm not going to leave, it's the second time I've gone out (on the street), but today I said enough," said the 52-year-old woman as she kept walking, still banging on the plastic container like a drum.