A crowd of protesters part of the Freedom Convoy 2022 gather in front of Parliament Hill, in Ottawa, Canada, 29 January 2022. EPA-EFE/FILE/ANDRE PICHETTE

Protests by anti-vaxxers and radical groups continue to grow in Canada with the arrival of a new convoy of protesters in Quebec City on Friday, while other groups prepared to enter Toronto and Ottawa over the next few hours.

In Quebec City, large trucks were parked around the regional parliament or the National Assembly, and the authorities expected the protest to continue throughout the weekend.