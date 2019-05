Honduran police use water cannon to break up protests by striking teachers and doctors in Tegucigalpa on Thursday, May 30. EFE-EPA/Gustavo Amador

Passers-by look at a Honduran police vehicle burnt during protests in Tegucigalpa on Thursday, May 30. EFE-EPA/Gustavo Amador

Striking doctors and teachers march in Tegucigalpa on Thursday, May 30. EFE-EPA/Gustavo Amador

Protests associated with a strike launched Thursday by teachers and doctors against ostensible plans to privatize education and health care led to disturbances in this capital and other Honduran cities.

While the job action largely paralyzed public schools and had a major effect on public hospitals, confrontations between strikers and police left 25 people injured, authorities said.