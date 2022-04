Hundreds of demonstrators protest against Congress and the government of Peruvian President Pedro Castillo in Lima, Peru, 09 April 2022. EFE/Aldair Mejía

Hundreds of demonstrators protest against Congress and the government of Peruvian President Pedro Castillo in Lima, Peru, 09 April 2022. EFE/Aldair Mejía

A large number of Peruvians returned to the streets on Saturday to demand the resignation of President Pedro Castillo over rising fuel costs that have hit the economy recovering from the Covid-19 impact and lockdowns.

Hundreds of demonstrators thronged the streets of the capital Lima and Peru’s third-largest city, Trujillo, a day after Castillo said the political crisis had ended in the South American country.