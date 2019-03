A man remains seated on the coffin of a person during a protest that occured while dozens of people accompanied four coffins to the cemetery in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, 04 March 2019. The opposition Democratic and Popular Sector of Haiti led the funeral of four people who died in mid-February in Port-au-Prince during violent protests calling for the resignation of the country's president, Jovenel Moise. Some 300 people advanced with the bodies to the cemetery when they tried to carry out protests that were repressed with tear gas by the Haitian National Police (PNH). Opponents of the Democratic and Popular Sector blame the government for the deaths and called for new demonstrations next Thursday. Haiti is going through a deep economic and political crisis, aggravated by the massive and violent protests of two weeks that began on 7 February. EPA-EFE/Jean Marc Herve Abelard

A woman faints during the wake of four people in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, 04 March 2019. The opposition Democratic and Popular Sector of Haiti led the funeral of four people who died in mid-February in Port-au-Prince during violent protests calling for the resignation of the country's president, Jovenel Moise. Some 300 people advanced with the bodies to the cemetery when they tried to carry out protests that were repressed with tear gas by the Haitian National Police (PNH). Opponents of the Democratic and Popular Sector blame the government for the deaths and called for new demonstrations next Thursday. Haiti is going through a deep economic and political crisis, aggravated by the massive and violent protests of two weeks that began on 7 February. EPA-EFE/Jean Marc Herve Abelard

A man burns tires during a protest that occured while dozens of people accompanied four coffins to the cemetery in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, 04 March 2019. The opposition Democratic and Popular Sector of Haiti led the funeral of four people who died in mid-February in Port-au-Prince during violent protests calling for the resignation of the country's president, Jovenel Moise. Some 300 people advanced with the bodies to the cemetery when they tried to carry out protests that were repressed with tear gas by the Haitian National Police (PNH). Opponents of the Democratic and Popular Sector blame the government for the deaths and called for new demonstrations next Thursday. Haiti is going through a deep economic and political crisis, aggravated by the massive and violent protests of two weeks that began on 7 February. EPA-EFE/Jean Marc Herve Abelard

Haitians accompanied four coffins to the cemetery during a protest that occured in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, 04 March 2019. The opposition Democratic and Popular Sector of Haiti led the funeral of four people who died in mid-February in Port-au-Prince during violent protests calling for the resignation of the country's president, Jovenel Moise. Some 300 people advanced with the bodies to the cemetery when they tried to carry out protests that were repressed with tear gas by the Haitian National Police (PNH). Opponents of the Democratic and Popular Sector blame the government for the deaths and called for new demonstrations next Thursday. Haiti is going through a deep economic and political crisis, aggravated by the massive and violent protests of two weeks that began on 7 February. EPA-EFE/Jean Marc Herve Abelard