The president of the Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador (Conaie), Leonidas Iza (L) participates in the dialogue between the Government and the indigenous movement in Quito, Ecuador, 27 June 2022. EPA-EFE/Jose Jacome

Francisco Jimenez, minister of government of Ecuador, meets with Leonidas Iza (out of frame), president of the Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities, during a meeting with representatives of the five powers of the State to try to reach an agreement and end the protests in the Basilica church in the historic center of Quito, Ecuador, 27 June 2022. EPA-EFE/Jose Jacome

Indigenous protesters wait outside the Basilica of the National Vote for the results of the meeting between the Government of Ecuador and the Indigenous sector in the historic center of Quito, Ecuador, 27 June 2022. EPA-EFE/Jose Jacome

Representatives of the five powers of the State of Ecuador, including Francisco Jimenez Minister of Government meet with Leonidas Iza president of the Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities in the Church of the Basilica to try to reach an agreement and end the protests in the historic center of Quito, Ecuador, 27 June 2022. EPA-EFE/Jose Jacome

Leonidas Iza, president of the Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities, participates in a meeting with representatives of the five powers of the State of Ecuador, including Francisco Jimenez (out of frame), Minister of Government, to try to reach an agreement and end to the protests in the Basilica church in the historic center of Quito, Ecuador, 27 June 2022. EPA-EFE/Jose Jacome

The first day of talks between Ecuador’s government and the indigenous movement ended on Monday without a definitive result after the former refused a further reduction in fuel prices, the main demand to end two weeks of protests.

The two sides, however, made progress on several issues and will meet again on Tuesday morning in the Basilica of the National Vow, the venue for the talks brokered by the president of the National Assembly, Virgilio Squicela, and the Catholic Church.