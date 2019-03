Algerian riot policemen block the way in front of people protesting against the fifth term bid of Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika in Algiers, Algeria, Mar. 04, 2019. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED MESSARA

Demonstrations against the incumbent Algerian president’s bid for a fifth term continued to sweep the North African country on Monday, despite the ailing leader’s promise to create a new process to elect his successor.

Abdelaziz Bouteflika's candidacy papers were submitted late Sunday by his new campaign manager, the transportat minister, Abdeghani Zalene.