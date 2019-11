Police clear a road during a demonstration against presidential elections results in Santa Cruz, Bolivia, 03 November 2019. EPA/JUAN CARLOS TORREJON

View of dolls representing President Evo Morales (L) and President of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal Maria Eugenia Choque (R), hanging at a barricade during a demonstration against presidential elections results in Santa Cruz, Bolivia, 03 November 2019. EPA/JUAN CARLOS TORREJON

Blockades in different Bolivian cities continued on Sunday in protest against alleged electoral fraud in favor of President Evo Morales.

The latest demonstrations came after an ultimatum given to him by civic leaders to reign within 48 hours.