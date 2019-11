President Evo Morales (C) announces on Nov. 10, 2019, in El Alto, Bolivia, that a new presidential election will take place in the Andean nation and the results of the vote held on Oct. 20 will be annulled. EPA-EFE/Stringer

Opposition presidential candidate and former President Carlos Mesa speaks during a press conference on Nov. 10, 2019, in La Paz, Bolivia. EPA-EFE/Martin Alipaz

Bolivians celebrate the resignation of President Evo Morales in La Paz, Bolivia, 10 November 2019. Morales confirmed his resignation after almost 14 years in power in a video recorded in an unknown location and after most of his Government cabinet had already resigned. EFE-EPA/ Martin Alipaz

Bolivians watch television coverage of the resignation of President Evo Morales in La Paz, Bolivia, 10 November 2019. Morales confirmed his resignation after almost 14 years in power in a video recorded in an unknown location and after most of his Government cabinet had already resigned. EFE-EPA/ Martin Alipaz

Hundreds of people defied rain and freezing temperatures in La Paz on Sunday to gather for protests in different parts of the Bolivian capital as tense calm and looming uncertainty prevailed in the country after President Evo Morales resigned earlier in the day.

Singing an anti-Morales song which has been popular since the beginning of the protests, people of different ages marched through the city streets. EFE-EPA