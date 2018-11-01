Radical Islamist groups continued to protest and block highways for the second consecutive day in Pakistan on Thursday, a day after the Supreme Court overturned the death sentence of Christian woman Asia Bibi, acquitting her of blasphemy charges and ordering her release.
In major cities such as Lahore, Karachi and the capital Islamabad, members of the radical Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) party continued to block highways, despite Prime Minister Imran Khan warning them to not confront the state on Wednesday.