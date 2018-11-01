People read newspapers carrying front page news of the acquittal of Asia Bibi, a Christian accused of blasphemy, a day after Supreme Court annulled her death sentence for allegedly insulting the Prophet Muhammad in 2009, in Karachi, Pakistan, Nov. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/SHAHZAIB AKBER

People watch a televised speech by Imran Khan, Prime Minister of Pakistan, as he appeals to the public to show restraint after the Supreme Court acquitted Asia Bibi, a Christian accused of blasphemy, Karachi, Pakistan, Oct. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/SHAHZAIB AKBER

Supporters of Islamic political party Ahle Sunnat Waljamaat shout slogans during a protest, a day after the Supreme Court acquitted Asia Bibi, a Christian accused of blasphemy, and annulled her death sentence for allegedly insulting the Prophet Muhammad in 2009, in Sargodha, Pakistan, Nov. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/ISRAR UL HAQ

Supporters of Islamic political party Ahle Sunnat Waljamaat shout slogans during a protest, a day after the Supreme Court acquitted Asia Bibi, a Christian accused of blasphemy, and annulled her death sentence for allegedly insulting the Prophet Muhammad in 2009, in Sargodha, Pakistan, Nov. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/ISRAR UL HAQ

Radical Islamist groups continued to protest and block highways for the second consecutive day in Pakistan on Thursday, a day after the Supreme Court overturned the death sentence of Christian woman Asia Bibi, acquitting her of blasphemy charges and ordering her release.

In major cities such as Lahore, Karachi and the capital Islamabad, members of the radical Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) party continued to block highways, despite Prime Minister Imran Khan warning them to not confront the state on Wednesday.