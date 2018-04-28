Protestors hold a banner that reads in Basque 'There is no one to judge our word. It is not abuse, it is aggression' during protests against the judiciary sentencing in the trial of five men accused of gang raping an 18-year-old during San Fermin fiestas in 2016, in Pamplona, Navarra, Spain, Apr. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/Villar Lopez

Thousands gather at the Palace of Justiceto protests against the judiciary sentencing in the trial of five men accused of gang raping an 18-year-old during San Fermin fiestas in 2016, in Pamplona, Navarra, Spain, Apr. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/Villar Lopez

Thousands of people in the northern Spanish city of Pamplona protested Saturday against the relatively light prison sentences they believed had been handed down to five people found guilty of sexually abusing but cleared of raping an 18-year-old girl in that city during the famous San Fermin running-of-the-bulls festival in 2016.

Five assailants, including a Civil Guard police officer and a soldier, were on Thursday cleared of sexually assaulting the 18-year-old girl and instead found guilty of sexual abuse, which does not encompass rape and carries a lesser sentence in Spain _ in this case nine years each instead of a possible 22 _ as the judge considered there to be no evidence of violence or intimidation in their actions.