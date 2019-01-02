Protests broke out after two women below 50 years on Wednesday entered a south Indian Hindu temple, becoming the first to do so since a Supreme Court order last year lifted a centuries old ban on females of menstruating age to visit the shrine.

The management of Sabarimala temple, devoted to the celibate god Ayyappa, bans the entry of girls and women between the ages of 10 and 50 because they consider menstruating females to be impure and believe that they would defile the shrine in southern state of Kerala.