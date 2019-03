A file picture shows supporters of Kashmir's head cleric and the chairman of the moderate faction of All Parties Hurriyat (Freedom) Conference, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, during a protest march in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, Mar.15, 2019. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

A school teacher, who was arrested over suspicions of links with militants, allegedly died in police custody in the restive India-administered Kashmir, sparking protests in parts of the Himalayan valley on Tuesday.

A police source told EFE that Rizwan Pandit, 28, died at a police interrogation centre on Monday night in the main city of Srinagar.