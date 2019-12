Students of Gauhati University take part in a torchlight procession against the Citizenship Amendment Bill 2016 (CAB) in Guwahati, Assam, India, Dec.9, 2019. EFE-EPA/STR

Students of Gauhati University take part in a torchlight procession against the Citizenship Amendment Bill 2016 (CAB) in Guwahati, Assam, India, Dec.9, 2019. EFE-EPA/STR

An All Assam Student Union (AASU) member shout slogans during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Bill 2016 (CAB) in Guwahati, Assam, India, Dec.9, 2019. EFE-EPA/STR

Protests were held in the northeast of India on Tuesday against a proposed legislation that would citizenship to non-Muslim minorities from neighboring countries of Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan.

The controversial religion-based citizenship bill, which goes against the country’s plural secular ethos, was passed by the Lok Sabha on Monday after hours of a heated debate in the lower house of the Indian parliament.