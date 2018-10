A Kashmiri Muslim protester throws an exploded tear smoke shell at Indian police and paramilitary men during clashes on the outskirts of Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, Oct. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

Kashmiri Muslim protesters throw stones at Indian police and paramilitary men during clashes on the outskirts of Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, Oct. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

Kashmiri Muslim protesters run as Indian police and paramilitary men chase them during clashes on the outskirts of Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, Oct. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

Kashmiri people look at bullets marks at a house damaged during a gunfight between militants and Indian security forces on the outskirts of Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, Oct. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

Indian police and paramilitary personnel patrol during clashes with Kashmiri Muslim protesters on the outskirts of Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, Oct. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

Kashmiri Muslim protesters throw stones at Indian police and paramilitary men during clashes on the outskirts of Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, Oct. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

Clashes erupted in India-administered Kashmir again on Wednesday, following a gunfight in which the security forces killed at least two militants in the Nowgam area on the outskirts of Srinagar, the summer capital of the state, the police said.

"The identity of the slain militants are being ascertained," the police said in a statement.