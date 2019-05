Female Kashmiri Muslim protester wail and shout slogans as police try to stop their protest march on the outskirts of Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, May 13, 2019. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

Widespread protests erupted across India-administered Kashmir on Monday over the alleged rape of a three-year-old girl in a northern village of the disputed region.

The incident took place on May 8 in Sumbal area of Bandipora district, a police official told EFE in Srinagar.