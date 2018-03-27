Groups of protesters in Catalonia on Tuesday blocked one of Spain's main highways and Barcelona's largest streets to demand freedom for regional politicians who remain in pre-trial detention for their alleged involvement in the region's failed bid for independence.

Protests have been on the upswing this week following the recent detention of ousted regional president Carles Puigdemont in Germany and the Spanish judiciary issuing further European warrants in a bid to arrest separatist figureheads who had fled the country to avoid facing charges of rebellion and sedition for allegedly helping prepare an illegal referendum and subsequent declaration of independence.