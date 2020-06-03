Work crews continue to board up windows and doors at the Shops at Columbus Circle during unrest after George Floyd died in police custody, in New York, USA, 02 June 2020. EPA-EFE/Peter Foley

Protesters gather in front of Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti's house as thousands of protesters took the street to demonstrate following the death of George Floyd, in Los Angeles, California, USA, 02 June 2020. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

LAPD Commander Cory Palka (C) takes a knee next to protesters next to Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti's house as thousands of protesters took the street to demonstrate following the death of George Floyd, in Los Angeles, California, USA, 02 June 2020. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

People, who gathered in protest of the death of George Floyd, peacefully march to the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 02 June 2020. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW

Military and federal police look on as people, who gathered in protest of the death of George Floyd, peacefully protest near the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 02 June 2020. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW

People, who gathered in protest of the death of George Floyd, peacefully march to the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 02 June 2020. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW

Protesters gather outside the White House for the fifth day in a row to protest the death of George Floyd, who died in police custody in Washington, DC, USA, 02 June 2020. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

People, who gathered in protest of the death of George Floyd, peacefully march to the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 02 June 2020. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW

Protesters march on First Ave. during a demonstration over the arrest in Minnesota of George Floyd, who later died in police custody, in New York , New York, USA, 02 June 2020. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Protests over police brutality against African Americans gathered momentum in cities across the United States Tuesday, fueled by outrage at the president’s threat of militarization and the tactics used to clear demonstrators.

More than a week after African-American man George Floyd died at the hands of a white police officer, at least 40 cities have declared curfews and deployed members of the National Guard as protests across the country continue, although the destruction and looting of previous days seem to have subsided. EFE-EPA