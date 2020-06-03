Protests over police brutality against African Americans gathered momentum in cities across the United States Tuesday, fueled by outrage at the president’s threat of militarization and the tactics used to clear demonstrators.
More than a week after African-American man George Floyd died at the hands of a white police officer, at least 40 cities have declared curfews and deployed members of the National Guard as protests across the country continue, although the destruction and looting of previous days seem to have subsided. EFE-EPA