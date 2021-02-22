Myanmar people throw commemorative flowers as the hearse carrying the coffin of Mya Thwe Thwe Khaing, the young woman shot dead in an anti-coup protest, arrives during her funeral ceremony at a Buddhist temple in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, 21 February 2021. EPA-EFE/MAUNG LONLAN

A woman addresses the crowd through a megaphone during a protest against the Myanmar military coup, in Yangon, Myanmar, 22 February 2021. EPA-EFE/NYEIN CHAN NAING

Police officers stand guard outside the US embassy during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, 22 February 2021. EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO

Demonstrators hold white roses as a symbol of peace, outside the Chinese Embassy during a protest against the military coup, in Yangon, Myanmar, 22 February 2021. EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO

Demonstrators step on placards showing the photo of an alleged Myanmar Army sniper, during a protest against the military coup, in Yangon, Myanmar, 22 February 2021. EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO

Demonstrators hold white roses as a symbol of peace, outside the Chinese Embassy during a protest against the military coup, in Yangon, Myanmar, 22 February 2021. EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO

Massive anti-coup protests grew across Myanmar on Monday, despite the military junta warning of further "loss of life."

As part of a general strike calling for the release of detained leaders and an end to military control, tens of thousands of protesters turned out again in the largest cities of Yangon, Mandalay and Naypyitaw, and also gathered in smaller or more remote areas, from the northernmost state of Kachin down to the southernmost town of Kawthaung, social media posts by residents and media showed. EFE-EPA