Massive anti-coup protests grew across Myanmar on Monday, despite the military junta warning of further "loss of life."
As part of a general strike calling for the release of detained leaders and an end to military control, tens of thousands of protesters turned out again in the largest cities of Yangon, Mandalay and Naypyitaw, and also gathered in smaller or more remote areas, from the northernmost state of Kachin down to the southernmost town of Kawthaung, social media posts by residents and media showed. EFE-EPA