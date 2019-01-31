Opposition supporters demonstrate in Caracas on Jan. 30, 2019, to demand an end to the country's crisis and to support interim President Juan Guaido, the president of the Venezuelan Parliament. EFE-EPA/Cristian Hernandez

Venezuelan opposition supporters participate in a protest in Caracas on Jan. 30, 2019, demanding an end to the country's political and economic crisis and showing support for National Assembly President Juan Guaido, who proclaimed himself interim president of the country on Jan. 23. EFE-EPA/ Cristian Hernandez

The head of the opposition-majority Parliament, Juan Guaido, who proclaimed himself interim president last week, said Wednesday that more than 5,000 brief protests were staged around Venezuela "to reject the crisis" the country is facing and to demand an end to the what they call the "usurpation" of power by President Nicolas Maduro.

"They protested at more than 5,000 places on the national level not only to reject the crisis we're experiencing throughout Venezuela, not only because it's going badly for us as citizens, but for the future," Guaido told reporters during one of the demonstrations in Caracas.