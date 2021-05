Family and friends attend the Yumbo funeral of Nicolas Guerrero, who was shot on 02 May during clashes with the Colombian police in Cali, Colombia, 06 May 2021. EPA-EFE/Pablo Rodriguez

A group of people dance during a protest in rejection of the violence that occurred in demonstrations, in the Parque Nacional of Bogota, Colombia, 06 May 2021. EPA-EFE/Carlos Ortega

Hundreds of protesters take part in a protest against the economic policies and to condemn the police brutality of the Colombian Government at El Retiro Park, in Madrid, center Spain, 06 May 2021. EPA-EFE/LUCA PIERGIOVANNI

Groups of people participate in a protest in rejection of the violence that occurred in demonstrations, in the Parque Nacional of Bogota, Colombia, 06 May 2021. EPA-EFE/Carlos Ortega

Dozens of people held a demonstration near the Colombian embassy in La Paz to demand an end to the alleged brutal repression of protesters in Colombia, resisting a controversial fiscal reform by President Ivan Duque.

Activists and some Colombian residents had organized the demonstration, blending music with harsh slogans against the Duque government. EFE