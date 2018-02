Two men walk in front a banner that reads "Proposal to Temer is the end of pensions", outside a Bradesco bank office in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Feb. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/Sebastiao Moreira

A woman distributes flyers next to a banner that reads "The reform of the pre-judicial pensions for women", outside an Itau bank office in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Feb. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/Sebastiao Moreira

Brazil's CUT labor federation - the country's largest - and members of social movements are holding protests Monday in this metropolis against a controversial pension overhaul bill, a measure that has been stalled for months in Congress.

Several unionists blocked the main bus terminals in three cities of the Sao Paulo metropolitan region - Guarulhos, Santo Andre and Sao Bernardo do Campo, although the flow of vehicles resumed after a few hours.