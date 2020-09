Sri Lanka opposition parliamentarians and supporters shout slogans during a protest against the proposed constitutional amendment, outside the parliamentary complex in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 08 September 2020. EFE/EPA/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE

Hundreds of dissidents on Tuesday protested in Colombo against a constitutional amendment proposed by the government of Sri Lanka granting extraordinary powers to the head of state, overturning an amendment approved during the last government limiting these capabilities.