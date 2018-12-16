Former Kashmiri lawmaker Engineer Abdul Rashid shouts slogans from Indian police vehicle after he was detained during a protest against civilian killings in Srinagar, India, Dec. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

Indian paramilitary men stand guard near a closed market during restrictions in the downtown area of Srinagar, India, Dec. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

Protests hit the Indian Kashmiri summer capital Srinagar on Sunday after Indian security forces killed at least seven civilians when they opened fire on a crowd of demonstrators who had gathered at the scene of an earlier shootout with alleged insurgents.

The pro-Kashmiri separatist group Joint Resistance Leadership called for a complete shutdown in the region to protest the killings in Pulwama, southern Kashmir, on Saturday, prompting the Indian army to implement stricter security restrictions amid bubbling tensions in the restive province.