People demonstrate over the situation of the poorest classes during the COVID-10 pandemic, in downtown Buenos Aires, Argentina, 11 June 2020. EFE-EPA/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

People demonstrate over the situation of the poorest classes during the COVID-10 pandemic, in downtown Buenos Aires, Argentina, 11 June 2020. EFE-EPA/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

People demonstrate over the situation of the poorest classes during the COVID-10 pandemic, in downtown Buenos Aires, Argentina, 11 June 2020. EFE-EPA/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

People demonstrate over the situation of the poorest classes during the COVID-10 pandemic, in downtown Buenos Aires, Argentina, 11 June 2020. EFE-EPA/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Thousands of people took to the streets in Argentina on Thursday to protest the situation of the country's poorest citizens during the coronavirus pandemic, with the largest demonstration taking place in Buenos Aires before the Social Development Ministry.

"We're protesting in Argentina on a national day of protest at many places around the country. We're representatives of the poorest workers in our class," Marianela Navarro, a delegate with the Organizations in Struggle Front (FOL), said noting that the social organizations are fighting "not only the pandemic, but the spread of hunger in the neighborhoods."