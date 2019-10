Demonstrators protest against the government of President Sebastian Pinera, in Santiago, Chile, 24 October 2019. EPA-EFE/FERNANDO BIZERRA

A demonstrators holds a Chilean flag in front of a barricade in flames during a new day of protests at Plaza Italia, in Santiago, Chile, 24 October 2019. EPA-EFE/FERNANDO BIZERRA JR

Demonstrators protest in front of the Chilean National Congress marking a week of anti-government demonstrations, in Valparaiso, Chile, 25 October 2019. The increase in the price of the metro ticket of the Chilean capital marked the beginning of a wave of protests that, as the days went by, quickly morphed into a wider protest against social inequality. EPA-EFE/Raul Zamora

Police face off against demonstrators outside the National Congress in Valparaiso, Chile, during a new day of protests on Oct. 25, 2019. EPA-EFE/Raúl Zamora

People gather in Santiago on Friday, Oct. 25, for a protest to demand the resignation of Chilean President Sebastian Piñera. EFE-EPA/Fernando Bizerra Jr

More than 1 million people gather in Santiago on Friday, Oct. 25, to demand the resignation of Chilean President Sebastian Piñera. EFE-EPA/ Rodrigo Saez

A woman holds a sign that reads 'Pinera, I hate you!' as people demonstrate against President Sebastian Pinera's Government for the seventh consecutive day, in Santiago, Chile, 24 October 2019. EPA-EFE/ALBERTO VALDES

Protests in Chile fueled by the historic march of 1.2 million people

Protests in Chile reached unprecedented levels on Friday when around 1.2 million people gathered for a historic demonstration in the country's capital to demand the resignation of the president and denounce his right-wing government's austerity policies.

After a week of demonstrations, the capital's Plaza Italia square was overflowing as thousands more stood on neighboring streets in the largest protest in Chile since the 1990 fall of dictator Augusto Pinochet. EFE-EPA