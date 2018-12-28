A voting machine is placed on a table as National Independent Electoral Commission (CENI) workers operate them during preparations for elections in Kinshasa, DR Congo. Dec. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/STEFAN KLEINOWITZ

Supporters of the opposition in the Democratic Republic of Congo staged a strike on Friday to express their anger at the government's decision to postpone elections mainly in the northeast of the country citing an ongoing Ebola epidemic and insecurity caused by the threat of terror, according to a civil society source.

The opposition coalition of Lamuka - led by Martin Fayulu, their candidate for the presidential elections - on Thursday called the strike to protest the decision of postponing the polls in the towns of Beni and Butembo, as well as Yumbi in the west, from Dec. 30 to March 2019, two months after the date set for the result to be announced.