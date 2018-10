Leftist protesters face members of the police during the demonstration against French government in Paris, France, Oct. 9 October 2018. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

Members of the police during a demonstration against French government in Paris, France, Oct. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

A protester holds a flare during the demonstration against the French government in Paris, France, Oct. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

A protester bleeds after being injured during a demonstration against the French government in Paris, France, Oct. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

Thousands of people protested in the streets of the French capital Paris against unpopular social reforms tabled by the president, namely those affecting pensions and labor laws in the train industry.

Two of France's largest unions, the Worker's Force (FO) and the National Confederation of Labour (CNT), called for the mass demonstrations against Emmanuel Macron's policies and were joined on the ground by student collectives and the inter-professional group Solidaires.