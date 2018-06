Kashmiri Muslims run as Indian police men chase them during clashes in downtown Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, June 2, 2018.EFE- EPA/FAROOQ KHAN

Kashmiri Muslim protesters attack an Indian paramilitary forces vehicle with stones, bricks, and wooden sticks during clashes in downtown area of Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, June 1, 2018.EFE-EPA/FAROOQ KHAN

Kashmiri Muslim carry the body of Kaiser Amin Bhat during his funeral procession in downtown Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, June 2, 2018. EFE-EPA/FAROOQ KHAN

A Masked Kashmiri Muslim protester looks on as he stands near burning tyres set up as barricade by him during clashes in downtown Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, June 2 2018. EFE- EPA/FAROOQ KHAN

India-administered Kashmir experienced on Saturday a new wave of protests after a young man was killed and two others were wounded after being hit by a police vehicle that ran over a group of people trying to block the vehicle.

The incident occurred Friday in Jammu and Kashmir state capital Srinagar when a group of protesters pelting stones on security forces, cornered the police vehicle, a police spokesperson who asked to remain anonymous told EFE on Saturday.