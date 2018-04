Indonesian Muslims chant slogans and hold placards during a protest in front of the US Embassy in Jakarta, Indonesia, Apr. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/BAGUS INDAHONO

Indonesians gathered in Jakarta on Tuesday to condemn the actions of the Israeli Defence Forces last week in which several people died and hundreds were wounded in Gaza.

Around 100 Indonesians gathered in front of the embassy of Palestine in Jakarta, before marching to the Embassy of the United States in support of the Great March of Return, a campaign launched in Gaza and led by islamic fundamentalist group Hamas, to reclaim Palestinians refugees' right of return.