Indonesian activist sets up protest placards reading 'Stop Death Penalty' during a protest in front of the Saudi Arabian Embassy in Jakarta, Indonesia, Mar. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/BAGUS INDAHONO

Indonesian activists hold protest banners reading 'Saudi Arabia, please stop beheading Indonesian workers' and 'Save Indonesian migrant workers from death penalty' (bottom) during a protest in front of the Saudi Arabian Embassy in Jakarta, Indonesia, Mar. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/BAGUS INDAHONO

An Indonesian activist wearing a trash bag speaks through a megaphone during a protest in front of the Saudi Arabian Embassy in Jakarta, Indonesia, Mar. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/BAGUS INDAHONO

Protests in Jakarta against execution of Indonesian man in Saudi Arabia

Dozens of protesters gathered outside the embassy of Saudi Arabia in Jakarta on Tuesday to protest the execution of an Indonesian man, who had been sentenced to death in 2008.

Muhammad Zaini Misrin, who worked as a driver for Saudi Arabia's Abdullah bin Umar Muhammad Al Sindy, was arrested in 2004 for killing his employer, and sentenced to death in November 2008.