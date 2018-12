Members of a conservative group tear posters with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's pictures during a rally against his possible visit to South Korea, Dec.7, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

Members of a conservative group in Seoul tear a North Korean flag during a rally against Kim Jong-Un's possible visit to South Korea, Dec.7, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

Members of a conservative group in Seoul shout slogans during a rally against North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un's possible visit to South Korea, Dec.7, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

Members of a conservative South Korean group held a rally in downtown Seoul on Friday to protest against the possible visit of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to the country.

The protesters shouted slogans urging the government not to allow the North Korean leader to visit the country, an efe-epa journalist on the ground reported.