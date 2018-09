Some of the thousands of protestors hold hands as they pray together during a protest following the murder of a women by gang members overnight, Johannesburg, South Africa, Sept. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

Women stop police officers from coming closer by raising their hands during a protest following the murder of a women by gang members overnight, Johannesburg, South Africa, Sept. 28, 2018.EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

A police office draws his weapon after a man fired five shots into the air during a protest following the murder of a women by gang members overnight, Johannesburg, South Africa, Sept. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

One of the thousands of protestors carries a brick during a protest following the murder of a women by gang members overnight, Johannesburg, South Africa, Sept. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

Protesters came out onto the streets of Johannesburg on Friday after a woman was killed and a child wounded overnight in a gang-related shooting between three men, an epa-efe photojournalist reports.

The un-named, 45-year-old woman and 10-year-old girl were residents of the Johannesburg suburb of Westbury, the first place in the City of Johannesburg that black people could live in legally.