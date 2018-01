Police forces stand by arrested suspects during fierce running battles after protesters toke to the streets from early morning, Johannesburg, South Africa, Jan. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

Protesters take shelter behind metal sheets during fierce running battles after protesters took to the streets, Johannesburg, South Africa, Jan. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

Protesters shout at police forces during fierce running battles after protesters took to the streets, Johannesburg, South Africa, Jan. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

A protester throws a police tear gas canister back at police during fierce running battles after protesters took to the streets from early morning, Johannesburg, South Africa, Jan. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

Arrests were made Monday as hordes of protesters took to the streets of the West Rand area in Johannesburg to vent their anger over an alleged kidnapping involving a South African woman, an epa photojournalist reported.

The protest took a violent turn and saw demonstrators sheltering behind make-shift blockades amid plumes of smoke, as well as hurling stones and teargas canisters back at police officers.