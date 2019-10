Two policemen stand guard outside a gambling house (C), which is closed due to the demonstration, during a rally against the rising number of the gambling houses in Madrid, Spain, 06 October 2019. EPA/Luca Piergiovanni

Several people hold a banner reading 'Gambling Houses go out of our districts. They earn money and working class goes broke' during a rally against the rising number of gambling houses in Madrid, Spain, 06 October 2019. EPA/Luca Piergiovanni

A woman looks at the facade of a gambling house in Bravo Murillo street, in the district of Tetuan, Madrid, Spain, 03 October 2019 (issued on 04 October 2019). EPA/MARISCAL

Close-up view of a banner reading 'No entry for minors under 18' on the facade of a gambling house in Bravo Murillo street, in the district of Tetuan, Madrid, Spain, 03 October 2019 (issued on 04 October 2019). EPA/MARISCAL

Thousands of people demonstrated on Sunday in cities across Spain to denounce the rapid increase of gambling and number of betting shops and urged "decent" leisure activities as alternatives.

Sports personalities and celebrities sell their images to publicize gambling, a sector that moves enormous sums and whose growing presence on streets and online has sparked alarm among those who see gambling as the next big addiction.