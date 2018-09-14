Syrians in the northern town of Kafr Nabl, located in one of the last opposition-held territories in the war-torn nation, staged a demonstration Friday against a looming government offensive that international agencies have warned could lead to a humanitarian catastrophe.

The demonstration in Kafr Nabl coincided with similar acts in towns and cities across Idlib province as tensions simmered over fears President Bashar al-Assad, who is backed by Russia and regional allies like Iran and the Lebanese Shia militia Hezbollah, was preparing for a massive military onslaught on the region.